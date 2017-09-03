SLvsIND: Sri Lanka lose early wickets in fifth ODI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has lost few early wickets after they won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the fifth and final One-Day International (ODI) at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday. After losing first four matches of the series, Sri Lankan team will be hoping to stop the 5-0 whitewash that the visitors are eying eagerly.

India has made four changes — Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav replace K.L. Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel and Shikhar Dhawan.

Sri Lanka skipper Upul Tharanga replaces Kusal Mendis after serving a two-match ban.

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (captain), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Upul Tharanga (captain), Dilshan Munaweera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Milinda Siriwardana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga.