SLvsInd: Sri Lanka to look for direct entry into 2019 World Cup

After getting thrashed through the hands of the impressive Indian side in the Test matches, Sri Lankan team would be looking forward to win atleast two matches against India in the upcoming one day series and make their way directly into the 2019 World Cup.

In order to qualify for the 2019 World Cup in England, Sri Lanka will have to play well and clinch some comprehensive victories. They were beaten 2-3 by 11th ranked Zimbabwe in the most recently concluded series. In their last ten completed matches, Sri Lanka have lost seven of them.

Currently, Sri Lanka have 88 points that makes them eighth in the ICC ODI team standings and they can book a direct slot at the 2019 World Cup should they win at least two matches. At least two match wins, out of five ODIs in the series, will take up Sri Lanka’s points tally to 90 points. Nearest competitors West Indies can at best reach 88 points even if they win their six ODIs – one against Ireland and five against England – before the September 30 cut-off for the tournament. The tournament will see hosts England and seven more top ranked teams gain direction qualification.

In case Sri Lanka win just one game, West Indies can go through on slender decimal points. Again, for that West Indies would have to win all their six ODI matches. Should Sri Lanka get whitewashed by India, again, West Indies can still miss out if they lost to Ireland who are ranked 12th in the table.