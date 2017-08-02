Smartphones becoming‘havoc’ for teens!

Having a smartphone is one of the most essential things for the youngsters today, without knowing the fact that excessive usage of mobile phone can cause an irreparable damage to the mental and physical health. Youngsters have involved smartphones in their daily living to such an extent that they work, play, eat and sleep according to their mobile phones.

Seeing teens standing together, but totally ignoring each other is a common sight these days. There are end numbers of negative impact of cell phones on teenagers and mentioned below are few effects of smartphones:-

1. Having a cell phone will tempt your teen to spend all day talking or texting, instead of doing anything productive. Studies have proven that teens who spend too much of their time with their cell phones are more prone to stress and fatigue. It can also lead to psychological disorders in some cases.

2. Most of the teenagers keep their cell phones nearby while sleeping to respond to texts and calls leading to sleep disruption and interruption. Improper sleep in return makes us irritable and weak.

3. Research shows that electromagnetic radiation emitted by mobile phones get absorbed in the tissues when we hold the phone for longer times. The nervous systems of teens are still developing and have a greater risk of developing brain cancer from cell phones than adults.