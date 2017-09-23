Smith comments on the batting crash

Australian skipper Steve Smith today made it clear that the batting failure has been the problem for the Australian team and said that these things “need to stop” if Aussies wish to succeed.

After being defeated comprehensively in the second one day match Australians faltered despite chasing a modest 253 to win. The visitors were contained to 8-148 in reply subsequent to the fine bowling performance by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-9) and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (3-54, including a hat-trick) and leggie Yuzvendra Chahal (2-34).

On the other hand it has been a worry for the Australian team as they have been suffering successive defeats in the last ten one day matches they have played away from home.

Smith stated: “It’s happening a bit too often for my liking, to be honest with you, in all forms of cricket, We’ve had a lot of collapses and we need to stop. “It’s easy to just sit here and say ‘it needs to stop’, but when you get out in the middle you have to change what you’re doing because it’s not working.”

He further added: “It’s a hard one to put my finger on. But whatever it is, it needs to change and we need to make better decisions when we’re under pressure and start playing the game properly. “Because we’re having too many collapses and it’s not good enough.”