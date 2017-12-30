Smith slams century, fourth Ashes Test drawn

Skipper Steve Smith scored an unbeaten century in the second innings as Australia and England played out a draw in the final day of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) here on Saturday.

Smith remained unbeaten on 102 as Australia posted 263/4 in their second innings by the end of play on the final day. The hosts were dismissed for 327 runs in the first innings while England posted 491 in their only innings of the Test.

Australia have already won the five-match series as they took an unassailable 3-0 lead after winning the third Test in Perth.

Smith, who notched up his 23rd Test ton, became the highest scorer in Test cricket in 2017 with 1,305 runs, surpassing India’s Cheteshwar Pujara, who is at the second spot with 1,140 runs in the calender year.

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who bagged a three-wicket in this Test, became the leading wicket taker in Test cricket this year with 63 scalps, overtaking South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada who has 57 to his name.

Meanwhile, the MCG saw a match being drawn after 42 years and 12 Ashes series. It also ended a streak which saw the previous 13 Ashes Tests ending in a decisive result.