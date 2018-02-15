Soha elated with encouragement from Big B

Actress-author Soha Ali Khan got a letter of encouragement from megastar Amitabh Bachchan in which he has praised her book “The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous”.

Soha on Thursday took to Twitter, where she shared the letter from Amitabh. The letter read: “The term ‘spine and spunk’ comes to mind on picking up your book. It doesn’t matter how much polite and self-deprecating fluff you have on the outside.

“Even though on the surface you are sort of reticent and shying away from the spotlight, your genuine and funny sense of humour has been skilfully portrayed confirming that you possess a steely something in the middle that says ‘You know what, I’m actually really really good at this, and this is what I can do, and now I have done it’.”

The thespian, 75, wrote that he enjoyed the book immensely. Soha tweeted: “So honoured to get this in the mail! Thank you so much Amitabh Bachchan for taking the time to write this to me – it is such an encouragement!”