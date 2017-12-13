Soha talks about her acting profession

Actress Soha Ali Khan says her struggle has been with her profession as an actor. At the launch of her maiden book “The Perils of Being Moderately Famous” here on Tuesday, Soha was asked about the toughest chapter to write.

She said: “The toughest chapter to write was probably the one called ‘Working Actor’. The other chapters sort of fell together in place, but really, my struggle has been with my profession as an actor, which is such an important part of my life.

“The insecurities coming along with it, comparisons that are made which are very difficult to live up to and I feel there is a very big shoe to fill. I also feel that striking the right tone with readers about my failures, insecurities and the learning step that come across, but at the same time, not being too hard on myself, was most difficult thing for me.”

Asked what prompted her to write a book, Soha said: “Earlier, I have written a couple of columns and essays, but to write 40,000-50,000 words is a huge task. I wanted to write non-fiction because I don’t have the imagination for creative fiction. I felt certain things about my life that I could draw from and that might be humorous.

“It is interesting to be me who belongs to this family of actors and the kind of experiences I had about education, travel and love. So, I did share that with some of my family members and friends. My family and friends are not the kind of people who blindly praise me. There was a lot of constructive feedback and it was more or less encour