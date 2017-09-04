Something cooking between Hardik Pandya and Parineeti Chopra?

Relationships between cricketers and Bollywood actresses is not new and with several linkups getting publicised in the recent times now fans are looking forward to a new relation between this cricketer and actress. However, there has not been any sort of conformation given by these celebs, still, Twitter users are commenting on this in every possible way.
It all started with the Tweet posted by actress Parneeti Chopra and then followed by a reply from Indian cricketer Hardik Pandaya.
The perfect trip with the most amazing partner 😘 Love is in the air!!! ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/fN6BwarmFv
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 1, 2017
@ParineetiChopra Can I guess?
I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. :p
Great click by the way. https://t.co/vWh2LIvTwa
— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2017
@hardikpandya7 Hahaha. Maybe. Maybe not. All I can say is that the clue is in the pic itself!!!
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) September 2, 2017