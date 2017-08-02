Sonakshi to judge a musical reality show along with Baba Ramdev

Mumbai: After judging TV reality shows like Indian Idol Junior 2 and Nach Baliye 8, actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to judge another musical reality show, ‘Om Shanti Om’ for Life Ok. The judging panel of the show includes Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, singer Kanika Kapoor and singer-composer Shekhar Ravjiani along with Sonakshi.

The shooting began from Tuesday for the upcoming musical reality show at Powai studio with Ranveer Singh as the first celebrity guest on the show along with Mouni Roy and Badshah as the guest performers.

Yesterday, Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture on social media and captioned it as, “Back to the grind and loving it! Shooting for something super special and the first of its kind… will announce soon!”

According to a source, “It’s a youth-oriented show and the contestants will be singing bhajans and devotional songs set to contemporary tunes. Sonakshi is the perfect combination of the traditional and the modern. She also has a great connect with youngsters.”