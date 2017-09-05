Sonali Bendre to conduct her second masterclass with author Amish Tripathi!

After writing her first book, Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting, that turned a bestseller shortly after hitting the shelves at bookstores across the country, Sonali Bendre took her love for reading ahead by creating a book club on Facebook. The idea was to form a community of bibliophiles and have an exchange of thoughts and points of views to propagate discussion and encourage readers and writers.

The actress turned bestselling author, organised her first masterclass with critically acclaimed author, Anand Neelkantan, which received tremendous response from aspiring writers and avid readers. Charged by the support of her online community and the success of her first event, Sonali will put together another masterclass with renowned author, Amish Tripathi to bring light to light to the researching process a writer must go through, in order to pen down fiction and non-fiction books. The two will discuss the latter’s latest book, Immortal India.