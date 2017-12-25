Sonam Kapoor and her love for her father Anil Kapoor

On actor-producer Anil Kapoor 61st birthday on Sunday, his daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor said that she considers herself lucky to have the ‘Mubarakan’ star as her father.

Sonam tweeted a few photographs in which she can be seen sharing lighter moments with Anil. “Happy birthday to the person who taught me to fight for what I believe in and to never stop chasing my dreams. Without you, I wouldn’t be half the woman I am today and for that I love you endlessly,” Sonam wrote in a series of tweets.

“There is no one in the world who understands me like you do and for that, I’m truly grateful. Happy birthday daddy, you are a true gem and I’m so lucky to have you in my life.”

“You have made me the person I am today and I continue to be inspired and in awe of your charisma, loyalty and dedication every single day. How lucky am I to have a father like you,” she added.