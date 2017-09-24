Sonam Kapoor flies to Mumbai for a day for Raju Hirani !

Mumbai: Sonam Kapoor who is currently in Delhi shooting for ‘Veere Di Wedding’, will fly to Mumbai tomorrow morning to shoot for Raju Hirani’s biopic on Sanjay Dutt.

While Sonam has wrapped her portions in the film, a last minute addition was added to the story for which the star was urgently required. As soon as Hirani reached out to Sonam and explained the new development, she immediately reworked her schedule for ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Sonam will return to Mumbai to shoot for Hirani’s film just for a day tomorrow and will leave the next morning for Delhi for ‘Veere Di Wedding’. While in town, the actress will also attend a fashion award ceremony where she will be awarded as the fashion icon of the year.