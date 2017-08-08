Sonam Kapoor’s fashion sense has always been the talk of the town in entire Bollywood fraternity and the way she carries herself is just amazing. She is featured on the latest cover of Bazar bride and showcased the heritage of the country in the foreign land of US as India’s very own Fashionista- Sonam Kapoor struck a pose in an Anita Dongre outfit, in front of the Brooklyn Bridge.

She is seen wearing a white kurta layered with a royal blue embroidered jacket, simple earrings by Anita Dongre Pink City and a soft low bun rounded her look. Other than the cover girl Sonam Kapoor and her date in NYC with Anita Dongre, the issue also features 14 couturiers weaving their bridal tales.