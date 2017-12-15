Sonia Gandhi talks about her new role after Rahul’s elevation

New Delhi: Talking to the news channel, Sonia Gandhi, who has led the party for nearly 20 years today stated: “My role now is to retire.” The comment came as her son Rahul Gandhi is all set to replace her as Congress chief.

As the party prepares for Rahul Gandhi to formally be made President tomorrow, there has been talk of whether his mother would formally be made a sort of political chairman emeritus.

Mrs Gandhi told news channel today that for years, it has been Rahul Gandhi, age 47, who has been helping decide vital party issues.

He has led the Congress campaign in Gujarat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi; exit polls show the PM and his party will easily retain his home state, while also snatching Himachal Pradesh from the Congress. So Rahul Gandhi is likely to begin his presidency with two new electoral defeats.

Mrs Gandhi took over as Congress chief in 1998, seven years after her husband Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated.

Rahul Gandhi is the sixth member of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to lead the Congress. The PM said in an election speech in Gujarat that Rahul Gandhi’s role as top boss will mark an “Aurangzeb Raj” – a jibe that points to leadership that results in ruin.