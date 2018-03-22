Sourav Ganguly rates this batsmen as good as Virat Kohli in Tests!

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly today went on to say that India's Test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is as good as captain Virat Kohli in the longer format of the game i.e Test match. "Pujara is from the old school of cricketers who will keep working hard and deliver. Look at his Test records, after 57 matches, he's got 14 hundreds. He just goes unnoticed," Ganguly said while speaking at the Kolkata launch of his book titled "A Century…

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly today went on to say that India’s Test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is as good as captain Virat Kohli in the longer format of the game i.e Test match.

“Pujara is from the old school of cricketers who will keep working hard and deliver. Look at his Test records, after 57 matches, he’s got 14 hundreds. He just goes unnoticed,” Ganguly said while speaking at the Kolkata launch of his book titled “A Century Is Not Enough”.

Pujara was seated next to him as were legendary off-spinner and batting ace V.V.S. Laxman.

“Along with Virat Kohli in this team, his record is as good as anybody. He’s from that school of cricket where he will grind you, grind you and win you matches.

“The best team had the best number three. When India played at its best the best number three was Dravid. When India played at its best away, its Pujara at number three. They actually take the shine off the new ball, allow the strokmakers to make batting easier. He is as important to this Test team as Virat Kohli. But sometimes he goes unnoticed,” Ganguly added.

Reacting to Ganguly’s praise, a smiling Pujara said he likes to play in the ‘old school’ fashion.

“I still prefer to play in old school fashion. (I like to) spend a lot of time at the crease, read the situation and start scoring runs.

“Once you assess the conditions, know what the bowlers are tring to do, you are in a different zone. I don’t need to worry about playing shots, it comes naturally,” said Pujara who took 54 balls to get off the mark in the third Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.