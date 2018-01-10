South Africa coach Gibson willing to go with four quicks against India

South Africa head coach Otis Gibson has expressed his desire to stick with a four-pronged pace attack for the remaining two cricket Tests against India.

After the team’s 72-run win in the opening Test at Cape Town, which was effectively achieved inside three days with a four-pronged pace pack, Gibson indicated that the team composition will not change in the remainder of the rubber.

“I’m a very fast-bowling minded coach and I guess we will always have to find a balance to see if we can get four fast bowlers in the team, first of all,” Gibson was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.

“We’ll look at things like are the conditions suited to four fast bowlers.

If not we try and shape the team in other ways.

“Ultimately, especially in this series and for the rest of the summer, we will be looking to see how best we can fit four fast bowlers into whatever formula we come up with,” he added.