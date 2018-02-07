South Africa v India: Proteas to look for first win (Match Preview)

Indian team will be looking today get win in the third match of the six match series while it will be a great Test for the South African team, India will be looking to establish a 3-0 lead in their six-match ODI series against South Africa when they tackle the injury-ravaged Proteas in Cape Town on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

Virat Kohli struck 112 to seal a six-wicket success in Durban and then hit 46 not out as the tourists eased to a nine-wicket victory at Centurion – Kohli scoring the match-winning runs at SuperSport Park on Sunday after the players were taken off for lunch with two runs required.

South Africa were undone by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (5-22) over the weekend and must combat him without the services of Quinton de Kock, the wicketkeeper-batsman (wrist) having joined finger-injury victims Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers on the sidelines.

De Kock – who will be replaced on Wednesday by uncapped ‘keeper Heinrich Klaasen – and Du Plessis are out for the series but De Villiers could return for the fourth ODI at Wanderers on February 10.

Aiden Markram will continue to deputise for Du Plessis as skipper and will open with Hashim Amla in the absence of De Kock, with Klaasen poised to bat at No 7.

India are set to name an unchanged XI at a ground where South Africa have won 28 out of 33 one-day internationals – India’s sole victory over the Proteas at Newlands coming in January 2011.

Watch the third ODI between South Africa and India at Newlands in Cape Town, live from 10.55am on Wednesday on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix.