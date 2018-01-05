South Africa vs India 1st Test: India on top, Bhuvi sends three to pavilion

South Africa today won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test match against India at the Newlands and have received a major blow by the Indian Speedster Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he dismissed three top order batsmen of the hosts.

For India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his Test debut while Hardik Pandya was also included in the squad which is playing with one spinner.

South Africa are playing with four seamers Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Dale Steyn and a spinner.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.