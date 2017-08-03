Special Raksha Bandhan for Narendra Modi from Varanasi

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Raksha Bandhan is going to be special this time around, getting special rakhis from women of an old-age home in Varanasi.

The best part about all this is that the women have prepared rakhis for the Prime Minister on their own, without any assistance.

In 2016, women at an old age home situated at Durgakund had prepared rakhis for Modi. Apart from that, children and women from various society segments had called on the Prime Minister at his residence on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. They had tied Rakhi on Narendra Modi wrist.