Specifications, price and pre-registration details of Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The wait is over for the buyers as Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now up for pre-registration in India. It will be available on Samsung India website and interested buyers have to register their interest in Samsung’s new Note device and they will be notified about the latest updates.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 was unveiled at company’s unpacked event in New York on August 23.

Here are the highlights:

The highlights of the top-end smartphone are its 6.3-inch Super QuadHD+ Super AMOLED ‘Infinity’ display and dual rear camera setup.

Samsung is making the Galaxy Note 8 available in the US and its home market South Korea starting September 15. It starts at $930 (or approx Rs. 59,561) in the US, and at £869 (or approx Rs 71, 171) in the UK.

In India, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to start at Rs 65,000 for the base model with 64GB storage. Notably, Samsung could only bring 64GB and 128GB variants here initially, while the 256GB option could become available later.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specifications:

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 offers you a 6.3-inch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor, 6GB RAM with support for microSD card slot.

The smartphone features dual 12-megapixel rear cameras with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on both. Galaxy Note 8 is backed bu a 3300mAh battery.

Runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The device is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. it ships with S-Pen stylus.