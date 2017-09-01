Sri Lanka and World Cup 2017- Possibilities to qualify!

After dismal show against the Indian team, Sri Lankan team is finding it hard to automatically qualify for the World Cup 2017. Hosts have been thrashed 4-0 till now and are scheduled to play one more game against the inform Indian team.

If Sri Lanka wins the final match against the visitors still they have to hope that West Indies clinch the 4-1 or 5-0 series against England. The second scenario that comes into equation is if Sri Lanka loses their final one day as well they have to depend on the West Indies results against Ireland and England. Sri Lankan was thrashed by 168 runs by Virat Kohli’s men after they failed to chase a mammoth target of 376.

Sri Lanka needed to win at least two out of the five matches against India. They would now have to wait for the West Indies to lose at least one of its upcoming matches to be able to clinch that berth. West Indies are scheduled to play five matches against England and one against Ireland before the ranking deadline.

If Sri Lanka win the last match of the series on Sunday, it will reach 88 points on the points table but that will not be enough to ensure it automatic qualification. The West Indies will be able to overtake Sri Lanka in such a scenario since it can also reach 88 points and edge Sri Lanka on decimal points if it wins its upcoming six matches, one against Ireland and all ODIs of a five-match series against England.

But if Sri Lanka lose 0-5 against India, West Indies will need to win the only match against Ireland while beat England 5-0 or 4-1 in the 5-match series.