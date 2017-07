After getting brilliant start in the first innings of the first Test match against Sri Lanka, Indian team lost too many wickets in quick succession allowing the hosts to bounce back in the match.

Pujara and Dhawan laid the solid platform for the Indian middle and lower batsmen. However, Kohli could not rise on to the occasion and it was Ashwin who piled some runs in the lower order followed by a cameo from Pandya and Shami.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka.