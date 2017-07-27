Sri Lanka toil at 154 for 5, India dominate day two

Sri Lankan team is toiling at a score of 154 for the loss of five wickets following a mammoth score of 600 runs that has been powered by the Indian team.

Mathews is the only batsman who showed immense class and is still at the crease looking in good touch at stumps on day tow of the first Teat match against India.

Earlier, it was a brilliant batting performance by the Indian batsmen along with the lower order players. Ashwin, Pandya all chipped in with some useful runs at lower down the order making the total a huge one for the hosts.