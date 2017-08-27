Sri Lanka vs India 3rd ODI: Toss report and live update

Sri Lanka today won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third one day match played here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. After facing defeat in the first two matches of the series, hosts would like to bounce back and make the series open to result.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI):

Niroshan Dickwella(w), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera(c), Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Malinga

India (Playing XI):

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kohli: We would have bowled first. No need to change the plans that we have thought about. In the first two games as well; first was convincing, last game we got rocked a little bit in the middle overs by a guy we hadn’t seen before. It was a good challenge and learning for us. We wanted to have a total on the board and chase. We were quite relaxed, you can’t really do much from the outside and backed the guys out in the middle. None better than who has played close to 300 ODIs. It will be MS’s 299th ODI today. Bhuvi is a customer. We knew these guys will find a way to come out of the situation. It was a bizzare game with two 100+ partnerships. No changes at all.

Kapugedara: We are going to bat first today. The mood is pretty good. We fought really well in the last game and we could not step over the line in the last game. We have all spoken about it and made plans for it (about the over rate). Upul is obviously suspended. So Thirimanne comes in. Gunathilaka is injured and Chandimal is coming in.