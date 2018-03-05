Sridevi and I had a healthy competition: Jayaprada

Hyderabad: Actress Jayaprada today said that she had worked with Sridevi in many movies and said that she was her own competition and she had set a goal for herself at every step in her life, however, they both shared a healthy competition.

“When we worked together in films, we used to compete against each other. It was a healthy competition,” recalled Jayaprada while paying rich tributes to Sridevi at a condolence meeting here on Sunday night.

Jayaprada recalled that they acted together in 15 Telugu and Hindi movies and whenever they had to appear in combination, there used to be competition, be it delivering a dialogue or giving an expression.

The former MP along with several personalities from Telugu film industry paid their tributes to Sridevi at a condolence meeting organised by film producer and politician T. Subbarami Reddy.

Sridevi died last week in Dubai due to accidental drowning at a hotel bathtub. Her mortal remains were cremated in Mumbai on Wednesday after several fans and film fraternity paid their last respects. She was 54.