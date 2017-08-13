Sridevi birthday special: Listen to her top 5 songs!

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress who was last seen in her recent release ‘Mom’ has turned 54 today. She is still too young to drive millions of heart crazy with her beauty and is considered to be the dream girl of her fans.

She has done tremendous dance numbers in her movies over the past and her expressions is one thing we can’t take our eyes off. Today, as she has turned 54, let’s have a look at her top 5 songs which will make you forget everything and dance.

Check the songs here:-

1. Hawa Hawai- Mr India

2. Naino mein sapna- Himmatwala

3. Kate nahi Kat te- Mr India

4. Mere Haathon Mein- Chandni

5. Main Teri Dushman- Nagina