Bollywood gather at Sridevi funeral to bid farewell

Entire Bollywood is gathering to bid last farewell to late Sridevi in Mumbai’s Celebration Sports Club, whereas fans and public is also turning out in huge numbers carrying flowers and chanting name of late film icon.

Sridevi died in Dubai few days back and sudden death of the 54-year-old had shaken the country. Her body was released by the Dubai police last evening after routine investigations and was flown into Mumbai by a private jet.

Sridevi, who was initially thought to have died of a cardiac arrest, was found to have accidentally drowned in the hotel bathtub after she fell unconscious.

Nearly 200 policemen have been posted at the spot and a police band was deployed in honour of Sridevi, who was a recipient of the Padma Shree award.

Sridevi’s last journey would begin from the club to the crematorium, around 7 km away, near Pawan Hans, Vile Parle West at 2 pm. The last rites will take place at 3.30 pm onwards.

Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and their younger daughter Khushi had gone to Dubai to attend the wedding of Mr Kapoor’s nephew Mohit Marwah.