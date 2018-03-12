Sridevi death: Srilatha’s husband breaks silence on Venugopal Reddy’s claim against Boney Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood’s late veteran actress Sridevi lost her life recently leaving behind the entire world in a state of shock. Since the time of her death, her uncle Venugopal Reddy claimed against Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor that Sridevi was worried due to her husband’s financial instability. Defending Boney Kapoor and finally breaking the silence and disgusting all the claims made by Venugopal Reddy, Srilatha’s husband Sanjay Ramaswami said: “I have been married to Srilatha (Sridevi's sister) for 28 years and…

Mumbai: Bollywood’s late veteran actress Sridevi lost her life recently leaving behind the entire world in a state of shock. Since the time of her death, her uncle Venugopal Reddy claimed against Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor that Sridevi was worried due to her husband’s financial instability.

Defending Boney Kapoor and finally breaking the silence and disgusting all the claims made by Venugopal Reddy, Srilatha’s husband Sanjay Ramaswami said: “I have been married to Srilatha (Sridevi’s sister) for 28 years and never once have we heard of this individual Venugopal Reddy. The family is in grief and chooses to not make any comments through this painful time. There is no truth to this man’s claims and the entire family is in support of Boney Kapoor and are with him through this challenging phase. Some sections of the media questioned my wife’s silence and attributed all kinds of ridiculous allegations. I am sure that they have loved ones that they lost. Did they stand up on the wall and shout. We mourn in silence and do not seek any publicity and that should not be misconstrued. We are a very close-knit family. Sridevi was an inspiration to all of us and all in the family loved her very much.”

Earlier, Sridevi’s uncle revealed that due to Boney’s financial instability, the actress had to sell her property to make up for the losses. It was also being said that due to this reason only, Sridevi was forced to return to films.

On a related note, Sridevi’s prayer meet was conducted in Chennai, yesterday which was attended by many renowned faces of the Tamil industry.