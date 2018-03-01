Sridevi farewell makes Bony Kapoor weep again, writes emotional note

Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor has not been able to believe the loss that he and his family has suffered with his wife’s sudden demise.

Boney Kapoor shared an emotional note from her Twitter handle. In the note, he poured out his heart as he mentioned how the Chandni actor was the axis of his family. “To the world, she was their Chandni, the actor par excellence, their Sridevi, but to me, she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls, my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything, their life. She was the axis around which our family ran,” wrote Boney.

Thanking his family, friends, colleagues and fans of the first female superstar of India, Boney wrote, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, colleagues, well-wishers and all of you countless fans of my Sridevi who have stood by us like rocks. I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillar of strengths for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together as a family, we have tried to face this unbearable loss.”