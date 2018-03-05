Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor given tribute at Oscars 2018

Oscars 2018 Academy honoured Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor in their ‘In Memoriam’ segment. This year the Hindi film industry lost these two icons.

This year, the song for the segment was performed by Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder – ‘I got a room at the top of the world tonight.’ It payed homage to Indian stars Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor in a lump-in-the-throat moment for many Indian audiences.

The biggest Hollywood night – 90th Academy Awards that marks the grand finale of the awards season kicked off in LA with Jimmy Kimmel as the host, for the second time in a row.