Sridevi’s co-star SRK posts emotional note on Twitter

Sridevi’s Army co-star Shah Rukh Khan has been in grief since the demise of the superstar Bollywood actress Sridevi and has posted an emotional note on Twitter, late last night after attending her funeral rites.

“How can one not just feel love & beauty & be grateful for a life that became a part of yours in some small way by making it prettier….isn’t it just easier to feel love & give towards that life, even in death…the comfort of appreciation and gratitude,” SRK wrote. In her final journey, Sridevi wasn’t alone.

Thousands of her teary-eyed fans thronged the streets of Mumbai to see off their iconic legend for one last time. Sridevi was draped in the national flag for the journey to the crematorium at at Vile Parle Seva Samaj, which was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jeetendra, Danny Denzongpa, Vidya Balan and many others.