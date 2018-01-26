Srinagar: Police arrest female suicide bomber

According to the information given by the police, an alleged female suicide bomber has been taken into custody along with an accomplice.

The woman was identified as Sadiya Anwar Sheikh, 18, from Pune, Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan told the media. She was arrested late Thursday and was being questioned, he said.

Intelligence reports had earlier warned that a non-local female suicide bomber had entered Srinagar, leading to a massive hunt ahead of Republic Day on Friday.