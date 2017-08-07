SRK and Anushka disagree with each other, here’s the reason!

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma today stated that she is not very much into bubbly kind of roles now a days as she thinks that people gradually progress and move on in their careers in the industry and changes are ought to happen.

Anushka Sharma, who is seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal which released, said, “I realised I couldn’t relate to bubbly roles anymore.”

Anushka Sharma made her debut in Bollywood with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, in which she played the role of a fun loving girl, also added that she has now progressed in her career and moved beyond the extrovert kind of roles.

Earlier, Anushka had mostly played characters that were zesty and carefree. In Band Baaja Baaraat she played Shruti Kakkar, who was endearing and enterprising, while in Dil Dhadakne Do she played the character of ‘Fearless Farah,’ (as Kabir aka Ranveer Singh called her in the film). But in films like Sultan, NH10 and PK, where she played the character of an ambitious woman were different from her ‘bubbly’ characters in Band Baaja Baaraat and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Anushka Sharma further mentioned that according to her Jab Harry Met Sejal director Imtiaz Ali and co-star Shah Rukh, she is ‘quite similar’ to her character in the film. But, “A lot of times we associate a screen image that an actor has to his or her own personality. How we diversify these roles is very simple – the girl is either bubbly or she is serious. But this extrovert persona carries a lot of other personalities. I think Sejal and I are quite dissimilar.”