Statue razing: Amit Shah calls incident as unfortunate, assures action

BJP President Amit Shah has assured strict action against the guilty party members, and further said that the incident was an 'unfortunate' one. He said that the incidents of toppling statues in Tripura and other parts of the country are not supported by his party. In a series of tweets, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said destroying statues was extremely unfortunate. “Any person associated with the BJP found to be involved with destroying any statue will face severe action…

In Tamil Nadu, a statue of iconic Dravidian leader Periyar was vandalized while a statue of Jana Sangh leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee was targeted in West Bengal. “We as a party do not support bringing down anybody’s statue,” he said.

Shah also spoke to the party units in Tamil Nadu and Tripura and asked the leaders to take strong action if anybody was found involved in vandalism.