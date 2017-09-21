Steve Smith ignores Virat Kohli

Kolkata: When it comes to Steve Smith, rest assured he is not conventional. Australian captain has ignored Virat Kohli nd picked two other Indian cricketers in his dream team. Harbhajan Singh, who was always a thorn in the flesh of the Australians, was on the list, alongside batting legend Sachin Tendulkar. “I would have Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh in my team,” Smith said.

He also disclosed that there is no personal battle with Kohli and credited him for creating a fit group.

“This Indian group is quite fit and they take pride in their fitness. You can certainly see the difference in the energy levels and the way they go about their business,” he said.

He further went on to add: “I think Virat is a terrific player and captain. What he has done with the Indian team is been exceptional. Personally I don’t like battles with different players if that makes sense.”

Talking about the India-Australia rivalry, Smith said one of his aims is to win a Test series in India.

“It is a massive rivalry and has been for so long. As a captain you would love to win a Test series here in India. It is one of the toughest places to come and play. The wicket is so different and there is always great cricket. This one-day and T20 series is no different,” he said.

Smith named spin king Shane Warne and batting legend Sir Donald Bradman as the two picks in his all-time Test side.