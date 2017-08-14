Strange! This actress wishes to be a cat

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Richa Chadha who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Fukrey Returns’, said that she wish she was a cat and can lead a stress free life without having to worry about things.

The actress has a pet cat names Kamli and posted a short video featuring her cat resting near a window pane, she captioned it as, “Kamli enjoying the rain and the breeze. She ran to the window when she heard the rain… Wish we could be like cats. Relax with much needed focus on relaxing, without worrying about the work, the dough, the boy, the body, the environment, Gorakhpur and Charlottesville. I wish I was a cat.”

The actress will next be seen on screen in the much-awaited “Fukrey Returns” along with Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fasal and Varun Sharma. The movie which is a sequel to the 2013 movie is initially scheduled to hit the cinemas on December 8, 2017.