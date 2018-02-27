Students and public to celebrate the National Science Day

Different institutes of scientific research will open their gates to students and common public in celebration of the National Science Day on February 28 keeping in mind the vision of recalling the past scientific achievements.

The day is celebrated in India to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Chandrashekhara Venkata Raman on the same day in 1928.

Among them, Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), Pune, like every year has organised an open day from 10 am on Wednesday with science exhibitions, lecture demonstrations and screenings of science films. This year, the institute has also organised a special interaction on Saraswati Supercluster, whose discovery by the IUCAA scientists recently brought the institute on international radar.

Some of the other highlights to be organised at their science park include presentation of science toys by students, and an exhibition on space stations and telescope making by astronomers. Also, for the general public, IUCAA has organised a sky-watching and telescope viewing session at their campus from 7 pm to 10:30 pm.