Subramanian Swamy has something to say on Sridevi’s death

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has again landed himself in to the controversial land as he made a statement in which he hinted of Dawood Ibrahim’s name in connection with Sridevi’s death. Swamy soon after this statement got hard hitting reply from the Twitter users.

The circumstances surrounding Sridevi’s death are still shrouded in mystery. While it was initially reported that she passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest, the death certificate revealed that accidental drowning was the cause of death.

Cardiac arrest has not been ruled out yet; it is possible that Sridevi drowned in the bathtub after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, it is being said that the autopsy revealed traces of alcohol in her body and Gulf News claims that she was inebriated when she lost her balance, fell into the bathtub and drowned.

There is no official confirmation on either theory. It will be clear only once details of the autopsy report are out.