Success does not affect us as couple, there’s no ego: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Mumbai: Bollywood director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who is married to ‘Dangal’ fame director Nitesh Tiwari, said that success does not affect them as a couple and that there is no ego between them.

Speaking to the media when asked whether it gets too much in a house with two successful people, the filmmaker went on to say: “No, not at all, there is no ego. Success does not affect us as a couple; we are leading quite a peaceful life. And I have two kids, they are seven. So you know how it is once we enter the house, we kind of live through their vision.”

“They are live entertainment for us, I learn simplicity from my children. Their innocence and energy keep our life simple and don’t make it complicated with the glamour attached to our profession.”

Having worked in the advertising industry for around 15 years, Ashwini made her first short film “Breakfast” in 2012 and bagged Dadasaheb Phalke Award before entering the world of Bollywood in 2016 with the film “Nil Battey Sannata”.

She collaborated with her husband Nitesh for her forthcoming film “Bareilly Ki Barfi”.