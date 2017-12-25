Suicide attack in Kabul, seven killed

The attacker, who was on foot, triggered the bomb around 8 a.m., near an office of the National Directorate of Security in the capital city”s Shashdarken neighbourhood, Nasrat Rahimi, spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, told Efe news.

At least seven people were killed on Monday in a suicide bomb attack near Afghanistan’s intelligence agency here, officials said.

The attacker, who was on foot, triggered the bomb around 8 a.m., near an office of the National Directorate of Security in the capital city’s Shashdarken neighbourhood, Nasrat Rahimi, spokesperson of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, told Efe news.