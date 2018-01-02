Sunidhi Chauhan becomes mother to a baby boy

Mumbai: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan gave birth to her first child a boy and is now a very much elated during the beginning of the new year.

“The baby and mother are doing well. Sunidhi and husband Hitesh are proud with their little bundle of joy who arrived at 5.20 p.m. on January 1, 2018,” Ranjana Dhanu, Sunidhi’s obstetrician- gynaecologist, said in a statement.

Bhupendra Avasthi, Director, Paediatrics of Surya Hospitals said: “The delivery was uneventful and the baby boy is healthy and doing well.”

Sunidhi, married to music composer Hitesh Sonik, is known for some of the chartbusters like “Ruki Ruki”, “Dance Pe Chance”, “Kamli”, “Darkhaast”, “Main Baani Teri Radha”, “Bloody Hell” among many others.