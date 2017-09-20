Sunny Leone bringing something new for her fans!

Actress Sunny Leone has come a long way in Bollywood since her entry few years back, she has at regular intervals, surprised the audience with her acting skills and also stunned them with some of her peppy dance numbers.

This time she is taking her work to a different level all together, the work level can be guessed with her new pictures that she posted on Instagram.

Sunny Leone posted a few pictures on her Instagram account where she is seen sitting her eyes closed and the picture depicts something unusual as there is some sort of prosthetics on her face.



Actress captioned the image, “Something like you have never seen before – prosthetics for my next amazing project #SunnyLeone.”

Another image she shared captioned, “Trying to find my inner zen!!!” While we ponder over what she could possibly be up to, it would be interesting to see the end result of her secret look.



She is in talks these days for her dance performance in a quirky dance number named ‘Trippy Trippy’ in ‘Bhoomi’. Another project of her is lined up as she awaits the release of ‘Tera Intezaar’ that stars Arbaaz Khan.