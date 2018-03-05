Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber blessed with twins

By
Team Pardaphash
-

Actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have been blessed with twin baby boys just a few weeks ago. They finally decided to share their big moment with fans and followers via social media. Sunny and Daniel’s baby boys have been named Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Take a look at their family pic below.

