Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber blessed with twins

Actor Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber have been blessed with twin baby boys just a few weeks ago. They finally decided to share their big moment with fans and followers via social media. Sunny and Daniel’s baby boys have been named Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber. Take a look at their family pic below.
God's Plan!! June 21st, 2017 was the day @dirrty99 and I found out that we might possible be having 3children within a short amount of time. We planned and tried to have a family and after so many years our family is now complete with Asher Singh Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Nisha Kaur Weber. Our boys were born a few weeks ago but were alive in our hearts and eyes for many years. God planned something so special for us and gave us a large family.We are both the proud parents of three beautiful children. Surprise everyone!
