Sunny Leone’s navratri theme condom ad sparks controversy

Ahmedabad: Protest took place in Gujarat after a navratri theme condom ad featuring Bollywood actress Sunny Leone displayed on hoardings.

As per reports, controversy erupted after a Surat-based group took offence to the ad’s message. It says, “Play this Navratri but with love”. The ad promoting a condom brand was displayed on hoardings across the city.

Not just that, the internet is furious with the advertisement for using Navratri to promote condoms.

According to sources, the city-based group staged protest at one of the ad’s locations. The hoarding has created a debate and sparked anger among locals because Navratri is considered as one of the most important festivals in Gujarat.

If sources are to be believed, the hoardings were removed last evening. No reaction has come from Sunny Leone in connection with the case. She is the brand ambassador of the condom company.