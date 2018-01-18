Supreme Court clears way for ‘Padmaavat’ pan-India release

Supreme Court today cleared the way for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period film ‘Padmaavat’ and mentioned that no state has the right to impose a ban on the movie.

The decision of the apex court comes after Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana said that they would not allow the film to be released in the states over alleged distortion of historical facts.

The states had imposed a ban on the film, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, despite it getting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Following the ban by the states, the makers of the film had moved the top court to ensure a pan-India release on January 25.