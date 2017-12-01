Supreme Court imposes Rs 25 lakh cost on CJAR

The Supreme Court today imposed a Rs 25 lakh cost on the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms (CJAR) that had sought a court-monitored SIT probe into corruption charges in obtaining a favourable order for a Lucknow-based medical college.
A bench of Justice R.K. Agrawal, Justice Arun Mishra and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said that the amount would be deposited with the Supreme Court Bar Association.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a retired Orissa High Court judge for hatching a conspiracy to help the medical college to get over the bar from admitting students for the 2017-2018 academic year.