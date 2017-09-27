Surgical strike in Myanmar border

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has announced that it inflicted heavy casualties on the insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) (K) in an operation.

The Army’s Eastern Command made clear it didn’t cross the international border.

“Own troops reacted swiftly and brought down heavy retaliatory fire on the insurgents,” said an Army statement.

“Firefight occurred along Indo-Myanmar border at 0445 hrs today,” tweeted the Eastern Air Command.

Earlier this month, the Army carried out a major operation against the NSCN (K) near the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh. At the time, the Army destroyed a temporary hideout of the militants and recovered an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and radio sets in the operation near Votnu village in Longding district, a senior army official said.

Talking about Myanmar, it is one of India’s strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.