Survey of airports to be done by CISF

New Delhi: In order to improve their efficiency and assess their performance and service, it has come into light that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will conduct a survey across eight major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai.

It is worthwhile pointing out that as part of the feedback survey, the passengers will be asked to respond to a few queries pertaining to services rendered by the force at these airports.

In what can be termed as a 30 day exercise, passengers will be asked to fill feedback survey, which will be implemented at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Cochin and Guwahati airports and will be analysed and worked upon to improve the services.

Apart from issues such as the feeling of being safe and secure, waiting time at security inspection, thoroughness of security inspection and courtesy and attitude to help, there are other factors as well.

One of the most significant factors in the whole exercise is that this is the first time in four years that the CISF is conducting such a survey.