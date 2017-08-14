Sushant Singh Rajput floors John Palmer and the officials at NASA!

Touted as India’s first space odyssey, Chanda Mama Door Ke directed by Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, is based on a team of astronauts whose mission brings the country together.

Sushant Singh Rajput who recently returned to the country after intensively training at NASA’s Space & Rocket Centre at Alabama, is all set to step into the shoes of an astronaut for his next .While he is known to go all out for his characters, the actor is really pushing it with this role flooring both the special effects team of the film and officials from USSRC.

Said international Special Effects Director, John Palmer” Sushant is the most physically dynamic actor I have worked with. Sean said that if he could have had Sushant another day, he would have certified him as an instructor. Realize that all the stars in Apollo 13 took the same training in the same tank.Pat Ammons , The Communication Director at USSRC said that she wished she has a signature wall of stars because she would have had Sushant sign it along with Tom Hanks,Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, Gary Senesce and Ron Howard.Sushant was that good and not only is he extremely intelligent but kind,cautious and friendly to the folks there. He made a lasting impression on all the folks at USSRC”.

The actor underwent a special training schedule at USSRC that included regimes such as, ‘Flying a Space Shuttle Simulator’ or ‘Lunar Module/Mars Lander Simulation’, ‘Experiencing Zero G’, ‘1/6’, ‘Wearing a professional Space Suit’, ‘Flying a multi-axis trainer’ and ‘Docking the shuttle to the ISS.”Apart from that the actor trained in the neutral buoyancy lab , had long discussions with astronauts and rocket scientists and even experienced upto 4 Gs in Centrifuge, which astronauts actually feel in Saturn 5 rockets going on the moon.