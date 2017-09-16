Sushant Singh Rajput takes optical astronomy to the next level !

A physics and engineering topper, Sushant Singh Rajput who epitomizes the great Indian dream ,may be one of the leading actors in the Indian film industry today, however, he continues to pursue his other passions when time permits from his busy schedule.

The actor , who takes great interest in astrophysics recently purchased the LX-600, a top of the line telescope that takes visual and optical astronomy to the next level . A giant leap forward in telescope design and strophotography, Sushant owns the most highly advanced and gargantuan telescope in the country today .

Says a source, “Sushant Singh Rajput owns one of the advanced telescopes in the world. He has placed his telescope near the window of his sea side facing house. He can see Saturn’s rings through it and plans to soon take it to the outskirts of the city with clearer skies.His house infact stocks over 125 books including those on theoretical physics, the black hole and wormhole theories as he has always been passionate about astrophysics since his engineering days”.